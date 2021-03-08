Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer trusts Ronnie Schwartz to take their next penalty, as per a report by London News Online.

The striker missed a last-gasp spot-kick last time out against Oxford United.

Schwartz, who is 31 years old, saw his effort from 12 yards well saved by the U’s ‘keeper Jack Stevens.

The Danish attacker has scored once for the League One side since making the move to the Valley in the January transfer window.

Read: Charlton Athletic player on loan at Bolton Wanderers missed game because he ‘overslept’

Bowyer has revealed what he said to Schwartz after his penalty miss: “I spoke to him yesterday and said: ‘Look, there’s no point worrying about things you can’t change or control’, it’s gone. What you do is move on.

“I told him: ‘I trust you to take the next penalty – you’re a good penalty-taker. That’s the game – the keeper made a good save. Between now and the end of the season you’ll score goals for us, no doubt. If there was another penalty tomorrow I’d ask you to take it’.”

“I would have rather he scored – but he didn’t. He told me he struggled to sleep and I knew that would be the case. But the most important thing is he puts it behind him and we move on.”

Read: Charlton Athletic receive boost with 25-year-old returning to training

Charlton are unbeaten in their last two games and have the chance to bounce back from their penalty disappointment against Oxford tomorrow night versus Northampton Town at home.

Schwartz could still play a key role between now and the end of the season and will want to make amends against the Cobblers.

Charlton are currently 9th in the league table and are four points off the Play-Offs.

