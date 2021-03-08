Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has revealed no clubs made bids for star striker Adam Armstrong during the January transfer window.

Armstrong’s strong form over the course of the 2020/21 campaign has seen him heavily linked with a Premier League move.

Most recently, the likes of West Ham and Brighton and Hove Albion have been linked with the Blackburn Rovers star. Despite ongoing speculation regarding his future at Ewood Park, Armstrong remained with the Championship side beyond the end of the January transfer window.

Now, Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has confirmed the club did not receive any bids for the striker in the January transfer window.

The Blackburn manager said they will wait and see what the summer window brings, with rumours continuing to circulate. Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, here’s what he had to say:

“Let’s wait and see. The phone didn’t ring in the January window. He’s picked up a little knock. He’s got 20 goals. Let’s hope he can get over 25 goals by the end of the season and let’s see what the summer brings.”

However, the summer could be a different story for Blackburn Rovers. With another season of Championship football looking likely, it would be no surprise to see Armstrong snapped up by a Premier League side.

The 24-year-old’s impressive goalscoring side would make him a good acquisition for any top-flight club in the market for a prolific attacker. The striker, who can also play on the left-wing, has netted 20 goals in 35 games this season.

