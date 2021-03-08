Newcastle United are reportedly keen on bringing in Norwich City playmaker Todd Cantwell in the summer, should they remain in the Premier League, reports Football League World.

Newcastle United currently sit in 16th-place of the Premier League table. They’ve endured a torrid season under Steve Bruce who’s been criticised throughout, with his side now sitting a point above the drop zone.

But should they beat the drop then Bruce will look into bringing Cantwell to St James’ Park in the summer – the Englishman has scored four goals in 22 Championship appearances this season.

He’s one of the many star players in that Norwich City side who remain at the club following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

Norwich City currently sit in 1st-place of the Championship table and look set to claim the crown and return to the top flight, and they could yet replace the Magpies in the Premier League.

Last summer, Cantwell was strongly linked to Leeds United. Marcelo Bielsa wanted to bolster his side upon promotion to the Premier League but were deterred by Norwich’s £25million valuation of Cantwell.

NORWICH. Want 25 for Cantwell. That's keeping LEEDS at bay for now. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) October 13, 2020

Under Daniel Farke this season, the 23-year-old has given another good account of himself. He’s had spells of bad form and inconsistency though, likely feeling hard done to after his failed summer move.

But as Norwich have started to pull away at the top of the Championship table, Cantwell has started firing again – he scored in the 3-0 win over Luton Town at the weekend.

Newcastle United though will first have to remain in the Premier League to stand a chance of landing Cantwell, and then find £25million.