Bristol City reporter Gregor MacGregor has had his say on where Nigel Pearson’s long-term future lies at the club.

Bristol City suffered a 2-0 defeat at home to QPR in the Championship on Saturday. It’s their second-straight defeat under Pearson, coming after back-to-back wins to kick-start his tenure.

It’s a reminder of how far Bristol City remain from a genuine play-off push and a defeat that casts doubt over where Pearson might stand in terms of landing the job beyond this season.

During a live Q&A today, MacGregor said of the potential of Pearson staying past this season:

“Every time we’ve spoken to Pearson himself he has made a point of mentioning the longer term. And that’s sometimes before we’ve even asked on it.

“With Mick McCarthy and Neil Warnock having recently committed themselves to their new clubs I wonder if City might do likewise with Pearson.”

McCarthy has transformed Cardiff City into play-off contenders having come in earlier in the year, and Warnock has done likewise in his first full season at Middlesbrough.

Pearson is one of the more experienced managers in the Championship and so the Bristol City board could look at those Cardiff and Boro examples, and see a longer-term deal for Pearson as a sensible choice.

But the last two outings have been a struggle, and should the rot continue then Pearson would stand a smaller chance of landing the job.

“Perhaps we need to see a couple more results first and then it will be tied up,” continued MacGregor. “As that will help get things going regarding next season and plans for making a real attack on the top six.

“Wait to the end of the season to wrap things up and City may be wasting some precious time.”

Up next for the Robins is a trip to Birmingham City this weekend. Another crucial game for Pearson’s side who sit in 12th-place of the Championship, with a win able to lift them into the top 10.