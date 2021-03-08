As per a report from Coventry Live, Coventry City could see striker Matty Godden make a return to action against Rotherham United.

The striker’s 2020/21 campaign has been disrupted by injury after playing an important role in the Sky Blues’ promotion-winning 2019/20 season.

Across all competitions, Godden has been limited to 15 appearances this season. In the process, the 29-year-old has netted four goals and chipped in with one assist. However, injuries have heavily hindered his involvement, with his last game coming against Millwall in early January.

Updates emerged last month revealed Godden had started training again ahead of his return to action. He was an unused substitute in Coventry’s 1-0 win over Derby County at the weekend and now, Mark Robins has provided fresh insight on the attacker’s road to recovery.

Speaking with Coventry Live, Robins said Godden’s return to the squad lifted their spirits. Here’s what he had to say:

“It did [give the players a lift seeing Godden involved]. It was difficult to get him on. I always had it in my mind if the game gave me that, but it didn’t.

Robins went on to add that he would talk with Godden about him potentially featuring for the U23s on Monday. However, the Canterbury-born ace was not involved in their clash with Sheffield United’s youngsters.

With Rotherham United up next, Godden will be hoping to make it through a week of training before a potential return this weekend. With another week of training underway, it awaits to be seen if the striker returns to action against Rotherham.

Would you play Godden vs Rotherham United?