‘Not surprised one bit’ – Plenty of Charlton Athletic fans react as ‘sick note’ Maddison involved in ‘oversleeping’ claims
Charlton Athletic fans have reacted to the news that Marcus Maddison missed a recent Bolton Wanderers’ last game because he overslept.
The 27-year-old is on loan at Bolton from Charlton. He’s since made six appearances in League Two for Ian Evatt’s side but he missed the home match v Barrow towards the end of last month.
Maddison was first ruled out because of a sickness bug. But it’s since been reported that the Charlton man overslept, missing the team meeting ahead of kick-off.
READ: QPR man hints at permanent exit
It’s sparked a response from fans of all clubs who largely believe that Maddison is throwing away his career – he remains a player with genuine ability, but too often he’s letting himself down.
After being sent off on his Bolton debut, he’s since caused a stir online after wearing a Fendi headband during a game – another move that didn’t go down well with the Twitter community.
See what these Charlton Athletic fans have said on Maddison after the recent reports:
How very unprofessional
— Vic Paul (@VPcafc) March 8, 2021
Jesus wept. I thought he'd be scoring worldies in Charlton. Now he's oversleeping in Bolton.
— Depugis (@depugis) March 8, 2021
How comes there aren’t any Bolton fans really speaking about this? Surely someone who is/was such a “key” signing for them and isn’t putting in the effort by sleeping in, you’d think fans would be outraged? Attitude stinks.
— JACK.CAFC (@CAFCJ8ck_) March 8, 2021
Bowyer was the problem though… #cafc https://t.co/niaE7XYWM7 pic.twitter.com/remggzaA9H
— Ben (@BWH93_) March 8, 2021
Not surprised one bit with this geezer. #cafc https://t.co/iVLASdT1Rh
— Dan (@_Dan62) March 8, 2021
Lots of Charlton fans defended Maddison which is fair enough but the constant bad news around suggests he’s not a good hire https://t.co/L3ZKSkw8OU
— Steve Maclennan (@Maccn5) March 8, 2021
Sick note him, be out the game in 18 months.
— Scott (@Scotty__91) March 8, 2021