Charlton Athletic fans have reacted to the news that Marcus Maddison missed a recent Bolton Wanderers’ last game because he overslept.

The 27-year-old is on loan at Bolton from Charlton. He’s since made six appearances in League Two for Ian Evatt’s side but he missed the home match v Barrow towards the end of last month.

Maddison was first ruled out because of a sickness bug. But it’s since been reported that the Charlton man overslept, missing the team meeting ahead of kick-off.

It’s sparked a response from fans of all clubs who largely believe that Maddison is throwing away his career – he remains a player with genuine ability, but too often he’s letting himself down.

After being sent off on his Bolton debut, he’s since caused a stir online after wearing a Fendi headband during a game – another move that didn’t go down well with the Twitter community.

See what these Charlton Athletic fans have said on Maddison after the recent reports:

How very unprofessional — Vic Paul (@VPcafc) March 8, 2021

Jesus wept. I thought he'd be scoring worldies in Charlton. Now he's oversleeping in Bolton. — Depugis (@depugis) March 8, 2021

How comes there aren’t any Bolton fans really speaking about this? Surely someone who is/was such a “key” signing for them and isn’t putting in the effort by sleeping in, you’d think fans would be outraged? Attitude stinks. — JACK.CAFC (@CAFCJ8ck_) March 8, 2021

Lots of Charlton fans defended Maddison which is fair enough but the constant bad news around suggests he’s not a good hire https://t.co/L3ZKSkw8OU — Steve Maclennan (@Maccn5) March 8, 2021