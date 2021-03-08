Charlton Athletic fans have reacted to the news that Marcus Maddison missed a recent Bolton Wanderers’ last game because he overslept.

The 27-year-old is on loan at Bolton from Charlton. He’s since made six appearances in League Two for Ian Evatt’s side but he missed the home match v Barrow towards the end of last month.

Maddison was first ruled out because of a sickness bug. But it’s since been reported that the Charlton man overslept, missing the team meeting ahead of kick-off.

It’s sparked a response from fans of all clubs who largely believe that Maddison is throwing away his career – he remains a player with genuine ability, but too often he’s letting himself down.

After being sent off on his Bolton debut, he’s since caused a stir online after wearing a Fendi headband during a game – another move that didn’t go down well with the Twitter community.

See what these Charlton Athletic fans have said on Maddison after the recent reports: