Derby County manager Wayne Rooney says his team can improve ‘everywhere’ after their 1-0 defeat at Coventry City in the Championship on Saturday.

It was Derby County’s second-straight defeat in the Championship. It leaves them in 19th-place of the table and now just six points ahead of Rotherham United in 22nd.

Rooney takes his side to Barnsley on Wednesday night. The Tykes picked up their seventh-straight Championship win at home to Birmingham City on Saturday, and find themselves in 6th going into the game v Derby County.

Speaking to the press ahead of the trip to Oakwell, Rooney told The Athletic’s Ryan Conway:

Rooney here. First off the recent form: "We know this league and every game is difficult. The last two games, they're hard to take but we have to move on. In terms of where we can improve, that's everywhere – even when we were winning games." — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) March 8, 2021

Derby have shown a lot of signs of progression under Rooney. The last couple of games have been a struggle though and the defeat to Coventry in particular was one of the Rams’ worst under Rooney.

He’s got some key injuries to deal with and he’s obviously only had the winter transfer window to put him stamp on the side – the majority of which was spent under a transfer embargo.

Nevertheless, the mood at the club is much brighter than it was after the first few months of the season. Barnsley though will come as an insurmountable task for Derby County, with Valerien Ismael’s side now bearing down on the top two.

Sitting in 6th-place of the Championship table, Barnsley are just nine points behind Watford in 2nd. They’ve 12 games left to close that gap but for Derby County, they’ve 12 games left to ensure their Championship status into next season.