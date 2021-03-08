According to a report from Football Insider, Norwich City have approached Spurs over the possibility of bringing midfielder Oliver Skipp back to Carrow Road next season.

The midfielder has starred for Daniel Farke’s Canaries this season, picking up valuable experience of senior football in an in-form Norwich City side.

Skipp is highly-rated by Spurs boss Jose Mourinho, who sees the youngster as a future star. He will be eventually looking to bring the 20-year-old into the senior side and has no intention of letting him leave permanently.

Now, Norwich’s stance on a potential reunion with Skipp has been revealed. As per a report from Football Insider, the Carrow Road club are keen to bring the starlet in next season.

Should they make a likely return to the top-flight, the Canaries will be looking to sign Skipp on loan again. Farke’s side are said to have “made contact” with Tottenham Hotspur, who are yet to decide on his immediate future.

Prior to this season’s loan spell with Norwich, Skipp had made 23 senior appearances, all coming with Spurs. He has broken into their senior side over the last two seasons after impressing for their youth sides.

Skipp has been a mainstay in Norwich’s starting 11 this season, showing why he is so highly-rated by coaches at Spurs.

The England youth international has started in all 35 of City’s Championship games this season. In the process, the Welwyn Garden City-born prodigy has netted one goal, holding down a place in defensive midfield.

