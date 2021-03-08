Speaking with Nottinghamshire Live, Nottingham Forest loan man Luke Freeman has remained coy on his future, stating his focus is on staying fit and staying in Chris Hughton’s side.

The 28-year-old playmaker has struggled with injury problems at times this season. However, Freeman has made his way into Nottingham Forest’s starting 11 in recent weeks.

Said injuries have limited him to 18 appearances this season, netting one goal in the process. Freeman has featured in seven of Forest’s last nine games, playing in attacking midfield or on the left-wing.

Freeman has struggled to make an impact with parent club Sheffield United since signing from QPR in the summer of 2019. The former Arsenal youngster has played 16 times for the Blades, laying on two assists along the way.

His deal at Bramall Lane is set to expire in the summer of 2022. Now, Freeman has opened up on his immediate future.

Speaking with Nottinghamshire Live, the Nottingham Forest loan man insisted his main focus is on matters at the City Ground, leaving matters regarding his future for later. He said:

“I’m not too sure. I’m just happy to be back fit.

“I want to play as many games as I can between now and the end of the season, and just see where it takes me.”

Freeman will be keen to help Forest in their rise away from the Championship relegation zone. As it stands, Hughton’s men occupy 17th place, eight points clear of the bottom three.

Next up for the club is Reading, who find themselves in a play-off battle. Veljko Paunovic’s side have returned to winning ways in impressive fashion, with three consecutive victories leaving them in 5th position.