Barnsley host Derby County in the Championship on Wednesday night.

Two teams who’ve experienced some very different form of late, but two teams who will be desperate for the three points regardless.

Barnsley go into this game as the league’s form side having won their last seven in the Championship, with a win over Birmingham City at the weekend leaving them in 6th.

Derby County meanwhile have lost back-to-back games without scoring, and they find themselves in 19th-place after the weekend.

Barnsley are priced at 1.85 for the home win, the draw at 3.40 and a Derby County away win comes in at 4.50.

Barnsley tips

Valerien Ismael’s side have gone on their best league run of this century (seven-straight wins), with three more able to match their all-time record standing from 1955.

But their home form could be their downfall if there is one – 58.82% of their home games has a different result at half-time compared to full-time.

That tells us that Barnsley are prone to a comeback, but also prone to losing a lead themselves.

Also, only one of eight games that was level at half-time has finished that way, with games at Oakwell seeing 1.47 goals in the second-half compared to 0.8 in the first.

TIP #1: Half-time/full-time – Draw – Barnsley (4.50)

TIP #2: Barnsley to win from behind (10.0)

***

Derby County tips

Wayne Rooney’s side haven’t found the net in 186 minutes now. He’s yet to taste three-straight defeats as a manager but that could well be the case against Barnsley on Wednesday night.

Derby have lost six of their previous eight away fixtures, trailing at half-time and full-time in their last three ventures.

More damning for Derby County is the fact that they’re one of five teams yet to pick up a point on the road after conceding the first goal, which includes four of their last five away fixtures.

TIP #1: Barnsley to win to nil (3.0)

TIP #2: Barnsley to win 2-0 (8.0)

Prediction: BARNSLEY 2-0 DERBY COUNTY