Speaking with the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has confirmed star man Adam Armstrong is set for around a week on the sidelines.

The Rovers star was absent from Saturday’s victory over Millwall as Tony Mowbray’s side made a long-awaited return to winning ways.

Blackburn Rovers secured a 2-0 win over Gary Rowett’s side after a run of seven games without a win. Tyrhys Dolan lead the line in Adam Armstrong’s absence but it was Bradley Dack and Sam Gallagher who scored the goals.

Now, following the Millwall win, insight into Armstrong’s absence has been provided.

The former Newcastle United starlet is set for a little over of week on the sidelines, Mowbray has confirmed. The injury is set to keep him out of difficult ties with Swansea City and Brentford. Speaking with the Lancashire Telegraph, here’s what the Blackburn boss had to say:

“He finished the game at Reading but there was an awareness of it. We’ve had it scanned. It’s very minor, but the games are every three days.

“We have six games this month and we can’t play him in every game. We are giving him a breather for a week or so and I’m sure he’ll be back firing within the next 10 days to two weeks.”

The 24-year-old has been one of the Ewood Park outfit’s star players in the 2020/21 campaign. Across all competitions, Armstrong has netted 20 goals and laid on three assists in 35 games this season.

Rovers will be tasked with building on their weekend win this week, with games coming thick and fast. Their play-off bid has faltered in recent months, falling to 15th place and 14 points away from the play-off spots.