Sheffield Wednesday fell to a 3-0 defeat at Reading over the weekend, with Leeds United target Osaze Urhoghide featuring.

The 20-year-old played all 90-minutes in what was Sheffield Wednesday’s sixth-straight defeat in the Championship. He started on the right-hand side of defence and throughout the game, he’d attempt three tackles and one aerial dual as oer WhoScored.

He won every tackle and aerial dual that day, giving him a 100% success-rate in both. It was another day of disappointment for the Owls but another game where Urhoghide would shine.

Darren Moore will be weary of what the future holds for Urhoghide – he’s out-of-contract at the end of the season and Wednesday have since opened talks to renew his stay, before the likes of Crystal Palace, Leeds United and Watford were all linked.

Leeds seem the most realistic option given Urhoghide’s locality to the club, and also given Leeds’ focus on recruiting talented and inexpensive youth players.

Sheffield Wednesday remain in 23rd-place of the Championship table and with a seven-point gap to safety. Moore has his work cut out in steering his new side away from relegation, and retaining most of their players over summer could solely rely on retaining their Championship status.

If the Owls drop down into League One, it’ll be hugely difficult for Moore to persuade his best players to stay at the club – those who are out-of-contract anyway.

Urhoghide has been one of the few shining lights for Sheffield Wednesday this season and should he leave, it won’t come as a surprise, and fans largely won’t blame him.

Leeds would be acquiring a player with huge potential but for now he remains a Sheffield Wednesday man, and the club will no doubt be working hard to renew his stay even if it means selling him in the summer transfer window.