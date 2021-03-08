Oldham Athletic are in the hunt for a new manager once again.

The Latics have decided to part company with Harry Kewell and will be weighing up who to appoint as their new boss.

One name that has emerged in the running is Keith Curle, who appears to be a popular name amongst their fans.

The experienced manager is available after being sacked by Northampton Town in February and may see the Boundary Park vacancy as an opportunity for a swift return to the dugout.

Read: Five candidates for the Oldham Athletic job

Curle, who is 57 years old, has overseen over 500 games in his managerial career and has also managed the likes of Mansfield Town, Chester City, Torquay United and Carlisle United in the past.

He spent just over four years at Carlisle and won 38.2% of games during his time in Cumbria.

Here is what the Oldham fans have been saying about him-

Bring in Keith Curle #oafc — Nathan (@NathanKnowles1) March 7, 2021

Keith Curle would be good #oafc — oafc19 #AbdallahOut (@oafc19) March 7, 2021

Take Keith Curle #oafc — Lord Shez (@LordShez) March 7, 2021

Curle will turn us into a big strong physical hoof ball team which you need at this level. I think he will be a very similar manager to Dino. I’m sure he signed about 20 players for Northampton when they went up #oafc — Bradley Knowles (@BradleyKnowles1) March 7, 2021

Woooooahhhhh. Mysterious Curle, I wanna play 352 #oafc pic.twitter.com/7HCKnYtl1u — James Manton Howard (@themantonhoward) March 7, 2021

Curle will get us playing the League 2 way. Finally. #oafc — Ed (@OAFCEd) March 7, 2021

Remember Keith Curle when he was manager of Mansfield in the Dowie season they where poor but unlucky the season after. A few bad spells elsewhere he seems to have rebuilt himself and has a promotion on his CV. Doesnt fill me with excitemen but ticks the boxes for League 2 #oafc — Tom O (@Tommy_Oldham1) March 7, 2021

So, who do we want to replace Keith Curle in a few months? #oafc — David (@Aldehulme) March 8, 2021

Nicky Adams knows Keith Curle quite well #oafc — Mark Butterworth (@PrestonLatic) March 7, 2021

Would you take Curle, Oldham fans?