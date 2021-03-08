Oldham Athletic are in the hunt for a new manager once again. 

The Latics have decided to part company with Harry Kewell and will be weighing up who to appoint as their new boss.

One name that has emerged in the running is Keith Curle, who appears to be a popular name amongst their fans.

The experienced manager is available after being sacked by Northampton Town in February and may see the Boundary Park vacancy as an opportunity for a swift return to the dugout.

Curle, who is 57 years old, has overseen over 500 games in his managerial career and has also managed the likes of Mansfield Town, Chester City, Torquay United and Carlisle United in the past.

He spent just over four years at Carlisle and won 38.2% of games during his time in Cumbria.

Here is what the Oldham fans have been saying about him-

