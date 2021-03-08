Barnsley’s Jordan Williams has praised his teammate Daryl Dike, as per a report by the Yorkshire Post.

The American youngster scored the winner for the Tykes against Birmingham City at the weekend with a fierce right-footed strike.

Dike, who is 20 years old, has adapted well to life in England having made the move on loan from Orlando City in the January transfer window.

He has scored three goals for Valerien Ismael’s side so far and has helped his new team climb into the Championship Play-Offs places.

Williams has been speaking highly of his colleague: “It’s been difficult for him. It’s a massive change but I think he’s adapted very well. Barnsley is a totally different world to America, but you can see how well he is doing.

“He’s been a massive help to the team and a big presence in the changing room. To say he’s 20, he’s a massive lad, he’s a unit. He runs the channels well and holds the ball up and he’s staring to pick up on the assists and goals. He’s doing very well for us.”

Dike impressed in MLS last year and scored eight goals for Orlando to earn his move to England this winter. His loan deal expires at the end of Barnsley’s season and it will be interesting to see what happens with him.

The Yorkshire club are flying at the moment and have won seven games in a row. They are in action tomorrow night at home again to Derby County and will be eager to make it eight. They then take on Bournemouth away on Saturday.