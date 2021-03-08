Marcus Maddison reportedly missed Bolton Wanderers game against Barrow last month because he ‘overslept’.

He was in their squad to take on the Bluebirds on 27th February but missed the 1.30pm meet time for the game, as per the Peterborough Telegraph (originally reported by the Daily Mail).

Maddison, who is 27 years old, joined the Trotters on a loan deal until the end of the season in January.

He has since made six appearances for Ian Evatt’s side who are in the hunt for promotion from League Two.



Maddison only joined Charlton in October last year having previously played for the likes of Gateshead, Peterborough United and Hull City. He made 10 appearances for Lee Bowyer’s side but they gave him the green light to depart on loan this winter.

He appears to have played his last game for the London club with his move to the Valley not really working out.

There is no doubt that Maddison has quality and should be tearing it up in League Two especially. He managed 62 goals in 249 games for Peterborough during his time at London Road but has struggled to make an impact since leaving the Posh in January last year.

He was on the bench for Bolton in their 1-1 draw against Bradford City last time out. Maddison could be a useful player for Evatt’s side between now and the end of the season but might need to start setting an alarm.