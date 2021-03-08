Birmingham City lost 1-0 at Championship high-flyers Barnsley over the weekend, owing to an emphatic goal from Daryl Dike.

The American fired past Neil Etheridge to give Barnsley what was a narrow win in the end. Barnsley moved up into 6th with their seventh-straight win in the Championship, whilst Blues remain in 21st.

It wasn’t a terrible display from Birmingham City, but it wasn’t one that warranted anything from one of the league’s form sides in Barnsley – one player continues to draw attention though, Rekeem Harper.

The man on loan from West Brom has now featured nine times in the Championship for Blues, having started the last six in the centre of midfield.

Against Barnsley, Harper attempted two tackles and made them both (2nd most tackles of any player that day) and managed a 67% pass success rate (joint-highest on the day) as per WhoScored, in another performance that went under the radar.

The 21-year-old has at times looked like Blues’ best player and at other times has looked fatigued, and inexperienced. But perhaps his St Andrew’s stay so far is best summed up in this tweet:

Thoughts from yesterday #bcfc:

Harper either looks like a tidy little player or like he had his foot amputated and replaced with a pitching wedge.

If Roberts didn't do long throws I would like him.

Harlee Dean is an awful captain.

Juke doesn't even win headers anymore. — D_A_N (@GameStarterMan) March 7, 2021

Either way, Harper certainly has the potential to become a quality player for Birmingham City.

The question remains whether or not West Brom would be interested in letting him go in the summer with Sam Allardyce’s side facing relegation into the Championship, and upon which they’ll likely want Harper to return to The Hawthorns.

On the other hand, should Birmingham City remain in the Championship this season then they could put a bit of money aside to try and tempt West Brom into selling the midfielder, who’s seemingly enjoying his first-team role at the club.

He’s a back-up player at West Brom, but at Birmingham he’s one of the first names on the team-sheet and should the club have a permanent move clause in his deal then fans would no doubt like to see it activated.

But a lot needs to fall into place for Harper to become a permanent figure at St Andrew’s, and with a relegation battle to fight first of all.