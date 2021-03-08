Blackburn Rovers claimed a 2-0 win away at Millwall in the Championship last weekend, coming before claims about Tony Mowbray’s position at the club.

The win at The Den ended a run of six defeats in seven Championship outings for Rovers. But yesterday, The Sun on Sunday (07.03.21, pg. 61) claimed that the Blackburn Rovers hierarchy will consider a foreign manager should they replace Mowbray in the summer.

Whether that means a manager with little-to-no experience in English football or just a foreign manager in general, it’ll give the board a few options to mull over – an obvious one being Marco Silva.

The former Everton, Watford and Hull City boss has been out of work since his Everton sacking in December 2019. He came into contention for the Bournemouth job earlier in the year and was supposedly keen, but for Jonathan Woodgate landing the interim position.

Silva then could still be willing to drop down to the Championship, and the Blackburn Rovers position might not just be an attractive one, but a vacant one.

Mowbray looks to have run his course at Ewood Park. Since his 2017 arrival, Mowbray has brought about some stability at the club but this season in particular has seen a regression, with Rovers sitting in 15th-place of the Championship table.

Silva proved contested at Everton. But he remains a manager with pedigree and his arrival at Ewood Park could be influential in the club keeping hold of some of their star players – perhaps not Adam Armstrong, but the likes of Bradley Dack for example.

He’s a foreign manager with experience in the English game, and someone a bit different to Mowbray – Silva could yet be the ideal candidate for Blackburn Rovers.