QPR headed to Bristol City over the weekend, where they claimed a 2-0 win within the opening 22-minutes of the game.

Goals from Ilias Chair on 11-minutes and Rob Dickie in 22-minute secured another impressive win for QPR in the Championship. It brought to an end what was a mini dip in form after a run of six wins in seven for QPR, who now find themselves in 16th-place of the Championship.

It gives them an 11-point buffer to the bottom three and so Mark Warburton’s attentions will slowly be turning to his side’s fortunes in the next Championship season. But he could face another contested summer transfer window with a handful of his players having been linked with moves away – one of those being Chair.

Chair recorded his sixth Championship goal of the season v Bristol City, claiming a pass success rate of 90% and attempting (and completing) three dribbles during the game as per WhoScored.

The attacking midfielder proved pivotal once again. But fans will be weary of previous transfer links regarding the 23-year-old – earlier in the season, a host of Championship clubs were linked with Chair, including Brentford. Given his silky style of play it’s hard to see how Chair wouldn’t fit in across West London, but that remains an unlikely avenue regardless.

He’s on a long-term contract at QPR and so Warburton doesn’t have to worry in that department. But either way, Chair could well come into the transfer limelight after a strong showing in the Championship this season, and it’d be a huge loss for QPR.

Chair is a player who Warburton can build his team around – he’s a talisman, a creative outlet and a player who can quickly turn defence into attack. He’s the lynch-pin of this side in so many ways, but if some teams come in for him over the summer then QPR might struggle to keep hold of him.

At best, maybe Warburton will get one more Championship season out of Chair, providing the club can make a statement in the next transfer window and become genuine play-off contenders next time round.