Sunderland loan man Dion Sanderson has admitted he hasn’t thought much about transfer speculation surrounding him, as per a report by the Sunderland Echo.

The defender has been linked with a permanent move away from parent club Wolves this summer.

Sanderson, who is 21 years old, is believed to be on the radar of Premier League trio Sheffield United, Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace, according to the Daily Mail.

The same report also suggests Championship pair Huddersfield Town and Bristol City are keen, meaning he isn’t short of options if he is to leave Molinuex.

Read: Rangers first-team coach sends message to Sunderland man after title win

However, he isn’t focused on that right now: “Not really. For the time being I’m just enjoying my football really – taking it game by game, winning and enjoying it. I haven’t really thought much of it, it’s just enjoying my football.”

Sanderson joined Sunderland on a season-long loan last summer and since impressed for Lee Johnson’s side. He has made 19 appearances in all competitions for the North East club as they eye a promotion from League One.

Read: Aston Villa to release ex-Sunderland man this summer

He is a product of the Wolves academy and rose up through their youth ranks as a youngster. He made his first-team debut in October 2019 in a League Cup clash against rivals Aston Villa.

That is his first and only senior appearance for them to date but he did spend the second-half of last season on loan at Cardiff City, where he played 10 times for the Welsh side.