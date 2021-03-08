Newcastle United blocked a move for Matt Ritchie to return to AFC Bournemouth in January, as per a report by The Athletic.

The winger had even emptied out his locker at their training ground as he looked to move back to his former club.

Newcastle gave him the green light to return to the Cherries but ended up pulling the plug as they couldn’t find a replacement.

Ritchie, who is 31 years old, ended up staying in the North East and his altercation with manager Steve Bruce was well-documented last week.

The experienced wide man was wanted by Bournemouth on a loan deal whereas his current side wanted him to depart with the option to leave permanently in the summer.

Ritchie has made 23 appearances in all competitions for Newcastle this season but was keen on returning to his former club this winter.

He played for Bournemouth from 2013 to 2016 and scored 31 goals in 142 games, helping them gain promotion from League One to the top flight during his time there.

Newcastle signed him four years ago and he has since chipped in with 24 goals in 148 appearances for the Magpies.

The ex-Portsmouth and Swindon Town man faces an uncertain future at St. James’ Park and most signs point towards him leaving this summer, despite still having two years left on his contract.

