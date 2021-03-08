These two Darren Moore comments might anger Sheffield Wednesday fans – has he accepted relegation?
Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore claims his players have shown ‘desire’ to try and get results, after starting life in the Hillsborough dugout with two-straight defeats.
Sheffield Wednesday lost at home to 10-man Rotherham United last week, before slumping to a 3-0 defeat at Reading over the weekend.
It was two games that have all-but confirmed Wednesday’s inevitable relegation into League One but speaking to the Sheffield Star, Moore suggested that his players have shown ‘desire’ to get on the ‘right side of results’:
“It’s been five or six days, with two games to plan and prepare for, so there’s been a lot gone on in and around the club this week, and it’s a momentous week in terms of planning and preparing, but one thing I have seen is the desire from the group to try and get on the right side and try and get the right results.
“They’ve not come, but there’s only us who can turn the corner and get this place moving.
“We have to keep the belief, move onto the next game, and we’ve still got 12 games ahead of us, starting on Sunday, and we’ve got a week to plan and prepare for that.”
The defeat at Reading in particular was one that stood out for Wednesday fans – there seemed to be a distinct lack of effort and hunger from the players, after Julian Borner’s red card decided their fate in the first-half.
But Moore’s suggestion about his players showing fight might not sit well with every Wednesday fan – they want to see Moore rallying his troops and showing the fighting desire himself, in order for it to trickle down into his players.
Another interesting comment raised by Moore is about the ‘momentous planning and preparing’ – planning and preparing for what? Relegation into League One?
The club’s demise into League One looks more and more inevitable each week and in truth, it might not be the worst thing to happen to Sheffield Wednesday.
Either way, Moore’s comments could be interpreted in a few different ways, and Sheffield Wednesday after this season could go one of a few ways too.