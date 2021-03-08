Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore claims his players have shown ‘desire’ to try and get results, after starting life in the Hillsborough dugout with two-straight defeats.

Sheffield Wednesday lost at home to 10-man Rotherham United last week, before slumping to a 3-0 defeat at Reading over the weekend.

It was two games that have all-but confirmed Wednesday’s inevitable relegation into League One but speaking to the Sheffield Star, Moore suggested that his players have shown ‘desire’ to get on the ‘right side of results’:

“It’s been five or six days, with two games to plan and prepare for, so there’s been a lot gone on in and around the club this week, and it’s a momentous week in terms of planning and preparing, but one thing I have seen is the desire from the group to try and get on the right side and try and get the right results. “They’ve not come, but there’s only us who can turn the corner and get this place moving.