Charlton Athletic’s Ryan Inniss is making a return to training this week.

The defender has been out since November but is linking up with his teammates, as detailed by their official club website.

Inniss, who is 25 years old, has been on the sidelines with a quad injury but has stepped up his recovery recently.

His return will be a boost to Charlton’s chances of getting into the Play-Offs and he has been missed over recent months.

Inniss joined the Addicks on a free transfer in November and has since played six times for the League One side. He penned a two-year deal when he moved to the Valley.

The Londoner had spent his whole career to date on the books at Crystal Palace before leaving on a permanent basis last year. He made two appearances for the Eagles and had various loan spells away at Luton Town, Port Vale, Southend United, Colchester United, Dundee and Newport County to gain experience.

His return will help Charlton and their push for a place in the top six between now and the end of the season.

They drew 0-0 last time out away at Oxford United but missed a golden opportunity to win the game when Ronnie Schwartz saw his last-gasp penalty saved by the U’s ‘keeper Jack Stevens.

The Addicks have a chance to bounce back tomorrow night at home against Northampton Town.

Have you missed Inniss, Charlton fans?