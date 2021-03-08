QPR goalkeeper Liam Kelly is currently out on loan at Motherwell, and the Scot says he’d be interested in extending his deal.

The 25-year-old joined QPR from Livingston ahead of the last season. He’d go on to make 19 Championship appearances in his first season at the club, sharing the no.1 role with Joe Lumley.

But both he and Lumley would prove inconsistent and this season, Mark Warburton has unearthed a new no.1 in Seny Dieng.

It led to Kelly’s loan move to Motherwell back in Janaury and since, the Scot has made 12 Scottish Premiership appearances for his new club, keeping three clean sheets.

But speaking to Daily Record, Kelly said of his time back in Scotland:

“I love it here at Motherwell. It’s something I wouldn’t say no to [staying], but I’ve still got 2-and-a-half years left so the power is not in my hands, but I’ll be pushing to play.”

Dieng has proved a saviour for Warburton this season. QPR haven’t had a reliable goalkeeper in some years but Dieng is all that and more.

“The goalie at QPR [Seny Dieng] is doing really well just now so it may be difficult, but things can change in football,” Kelly continued.

“I’m their player, but I’m loving my time at Motherwell to be honest.

“Don’t get me wrong, first and foremost I’m a QPR player and I need to respect that. Whatever they say will probably go, but If I’m not going to be playing at QPR I’ll try to go somewhere and wouldn’t’ say no to Motherwell.”

Motherwell currently sit in 9th-place of the Scottish Premiership table.

Kelly would understandably like to stay in Scotland as it seems his spot at QPR has now become contested. But with Dieng wanted by a host of Premier League clubs it could well open up a spot in the starting line-up ahead of next season.

Whether Warburton would want Kelly to fill that role, or to bring in a completely new goalkeeper remains to be seen though.