Oldham Athletic are in the hunt for a new manager after sacking Harry Kewell. Here are five early candidates for the job-

Keith Curle



He was sacked by Northampton Town last month after a poor run of form despite guiding them to promotion to League One last season. The experienced boss would be ideal for Oldham and has also managed the likes of Mansfield Town, Notts County and Carlisle United in the past.

Darren Currie

The former Barnet boss is an option for the League Two side as they search for Kewell’s replacement. He has been out of the game since leaving the Bees in August last year and has been weighing up his options ever since.

John Askey

He parted company with fellow fourth tier side Port Vale in January and could be considered by Oldham. The 56-year-old guided Macclesfield Town to promotion to the Football League in 2018 and was lured away from Moss Rose by Shrewsbury that summer.

Paul Tisdale

The 48-year-old spent 12 years as manager of Exeter City but recent spells at MK Dons and Bristol Rovers have both ended in the sack. He would be a decent appointment if the Latics managed to get him. Would he go to Boundary Park though?

Sol Campbell

The ex-Arsenal and England international may see this job as an opportunity to get back into the dugout. He has managed Macclesfield and Southend United over the past couple of years.

Sad to see Kewell go, Oldham fans?