Millwall should look to reignite their interest in Motherwell midfielder Allan Campbell this January instead of pursuing Chelsea’s Luke McCormick.

Millwall were said keen on a swoop for Chelsea midfielder Luke McCormick at the weekend.

The 22-year-old has impressed while on loan with League One side Bristol Rovers, with the report stating the Lions are hoping to tie up a deal this summer.

However, a better transfer option for Millwall could be winter target Allan Campbell. After being heavily linked with a move for the Motherwell midfielder in January, Gary Rowett’s side should look to reignite their interest in the Scot this summer.

Campbell, also 22, sees his contract at Fir Park expire at the end of this season. The midfielder was offered a new deal with the club in December but as of yet, an agreement is yet to be confirmed.

Despite his age, the central midfielder is vastly experienced at a senior level. After making his way through Motherwell’s youth academy, Campbell has played 152 times for the club’s senior side. In the process, he has found the back of the net 15 times, also laying on nine assists.

The Glaswegian is a dominant force in the middle of the park, bringing energy to Graham Alexander’s side.

Both Campbell and McCormick could be decent acquisitions for Millwall in the upcoming summer transfer window. Should the opportunity present itself to bring both midfielders in, Rowett should look to do just that.

However, if it was to come down to a decision between the two, it would be very difficult to turn down a player of Campbell’s potential and determination.