According to the News and Star, Tranmere Rovers defender Mark Ellis could be set to join National League outfit Notts County.

The experienced centre-back has struggled for game time at Prenton Park over the course of the 2020/21 campaign.

During this season, Ellis has made only nine appearances for Tranmere Rovers. The 32-year-old has featured six times in League Two, with his last game in the division coming back in October when Crawley Town defeated Rovers 4-0.

Now, it has been claimed that the Tranmere ace could be set to move elsewhere.

In a bid to pick up more game time, Ellis is reportedly set to join National League outfit Notts County. The News and Star has claimed that the Plymouth-born defender is set to link up with Neal Ardley’s side as they look to make a return to the Football League.

As it stands, the Magpies sit in 6th place in the National League table. The Meadow Lane outfit have as much as three or four games on teams around them, currently nine points away from the top three.

Ellis will bring plenty of Football League pedigree to Notts County if a move materialises.

He played 100 times for Torquay United after making his way through their youth academy. The centre-back then spent time with Crewe Alexandra and Shrewsbury Town before joining Carlisle United on an initial loan deal in October 2015.

Ellis then linked up with the Cumbrian side permanently the following January. He remained with the club until the summer of 2018, featuring 74 times across all competitions before leaving for Tranmere Rovers.