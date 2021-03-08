As per a report from The Athletic, Nottingham Forest could look to offer veteran defender Michael Dawson a coaching role at the end of the season.

The 37-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at the City Ground over the course of the 2020/21 campaign.

Dawson hasn’t featured for Nottingham Forest once this season, with his last appearance for the club coming in a 1-0 loss against Barnsley in May last year.

His current deal with Forest comes to an end this summer and his future with the Championship club is up in the air.

Now, an insight into his position at the club has emerged from The Athletic. Reporter Paul Taylor has revealed that Nottingham Forest could be offered “a coaching role of some description” this summer, with his contract expiring at the end of this season.

Dawson is said to be a highly regarded and respected voice at the City Ground. His leadership qualities could translate into a successful coaching career as he enters the twilight of his playing days.

Vastly experienced at centre-back, Dawson has made nearly 700 senior appearances over the course of his career.

He came through Forest’s youth academy, impressing as a youngster before earning a move to Spurs in 2005. Dawson spent nine-and-a-half years on the books at White Hart Lane, featuring 324 times with the club.

Dawson then went on to spend four years with Hull City, notching up 132 appearances for the Tigers. The four-time England international was a mainstay at the KCOM Stadium before turning to Nottingham Forest in 2018.

