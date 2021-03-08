According to a report from TEAMtalk, Brentford striker Ivan Toney is now attracting interest from both Leeds United and Wolves.

Toney’s stunning first season with the Bees has unsurprisingly attracted a lot of interest from elsewhere.

Over the course of the campaign, the Brentford hotshot has been heavily linked with a host of Premier League teams. Most recently, the likes of Leicester City, Arsenal and West Ham have been said keen on the former Peterborough United star.

Now, fresh claims have emerged linking two more top-flight clubs with a swoop for Toney.

As per a report from TEAMtalk, alongside Arsenal and Leicester, Leeds United and Wolves are also keeping tabs on the Brentford striker.

The pair are both said to be monitoring his situation with the Bees ahead of the summer transfer window. Amid the continued interest in Toney’s services, the Championship promotion hopefuls have placed a £30m price tag on his head.

Brentford are using the fee they got for Ollie Watkins last summer as “a measure”. The former Exeter City starlet, who has become a key player for Dean Smith’s side since joining last summer, moved to Villa Park for a reported £28m.

Toney has been Thomas Frank’s main man over the course of the 2020/21 campaign. Featuring in 33 Championship games, the Northampton-born striker has netted 25 goals, also laying on nine assists.

He sits at the top of the division’s goalscoring ranks, five ahead of second-placed Teemu Pukki.

With Brentford’s form faltering recently, Toney will be hoping to help get his side back on track as they battle for promotion. The Bees have fallen to 4th place having lost four of their last six.

Will Toney stay at Brentford this summer?