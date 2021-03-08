As per a report from The News, Portsmouth will be standing by manager Kenny Jackett despite “intensifying” fan unrest.

Pressure has piled on the shoulders of Jackett once again in recent weeks as their bid for promotion to the Championship takes continuous blows.

Portsmouth currently sit in 6th, 10 points away from the automatic spots with Accrington Stanley two points behind. Pompey have lost five of their last nine, winning on just two occasions.

Their most recent defeat came in embarrassing fashion at the hands of relegation contenders Northampton Town. Jon Brady’s side secured a shock 4-1 win, in which they led 4-0 at half-time.

With pressure increasing before the game, calls for Jackett’s sacking become even louder following Saturday’s defeat. Now, amid the ever-growing animosity, the club’s stance over the 59-year-old’s future has been revealed.

As per a report from The News, Portsmouth will continue to stand by Jackett despite their poor form. The report writes that the board are aware of the unravelling promotion bid but will continue to back the former Millwall and Wolves boss.

Portsmouth’s next game will be huge in their battle for a top-six spot. Jackett’s men face Sunderland, who sit in 4th place and five points ahead of Pompey.

Lee Johnson’s Black Cats have been impressive in 2021 and are currently on an 11-game unbeaten streak. Last time out, Portsmouth ran away 3-1 winners, with Marcus Harness and John Marquis (two) scoring the goals.

Kenny Jackett - in or out?