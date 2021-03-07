Relegation or not, does Aitor Karanka need to be replaced at Birmingham City in the summer? And will Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer come back into the running?

Birmingham City lost 1-0 at play-off hopefuls Barnsley in the Championship yesterday. It wasn’t a terrible display from Karanka’s side, but it’s another defeat that leaves them stranded near the foot of the Championship table. Now they’ve just 11 games of their season left, with Rotherham United three points behind but with three games in hand.

Rotherham could yet surpass Birmingham in the table and claim the final safety spot in the Championship, upon which Karanka would no doubt be packing his bags. But even if he keeps Blues in the Championship, there’ll still be a lot of fans who’ll want to see him go.

Tactically, Karanka has been woeful. He has some good players in his squad and they’ve shown a lot of fight in recent weeks to keep him in the job. But he continues to discredit himself with some bizarre formations and substitutions which has been the downfall of their season.

So if the Birmingham City hierarchy do look elsewhere in the summer they could revisit a list of names who were backed to come in before Karanka. One name that was on that list and who has since been mentioned by some Blues fans Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer. (Article continues below).

I’d have Lee Bowyer in as manager tomorrow if we were to appoint a new boss. Seems a perfect fit. #BCFC #KRO — Dan Starmer (@DanStarmz) February 26, 2021

Lee Bowyer would have been a much better fit for us than Karanka under the current circumstances. He's a solid character, used to be a part of everything good about the club and has got off to a respectable start to his managerial career #bcfc https://t.co/uYp2YiOjXy — EthnoGod (@EthnoGod) February 25, 2021

Well that’s who we should have got in the first place. Bowyer would have been my choice originally #BCFC — Brummie Al (@BluenoseRoyal) February 18, 2021

If Karanka was to go, the replacement has to be Lee Bowyer – he gets us #bcfc — kieran (@kielawrence97) February 18, 2021

The Charlton Athletic boss has struggled in his return to League One. Bowyer finds his side in 9th-place of the table after a stop-start season, embedded with growing debate around his position as manager.

On the whole though, Charlton fans are largely in favour of Bowyer staying. But after a lot of growing tension this season and what looks likely to be a missed play-off shot, Bowyer could well consider any interest that comes his way in the summer.

Interestingly, Bowyer revealed earlier in the season that he couldn’t have left Charlton whilst they were in the midst of a takeover saga. But now with a settled owner in place at The Valley, would Bowyer be more inclined to leave this time round?

To add to the case, Bowyer didn’t completely rule himself out of the Birmingham City running. He told London News Online back in July:

“There’s been no contact. I had two-and-a-half great years there [at Birmingham]. The last time the club did anything good was when I was a player there and we won the League Cup. “But the only thing I’m thinking about is keeping Charlton in the division – that’s it.”

Be it Bowyer or not, there’s likely to be a lot of fan pressure on the Birmingham City owners to make a change in the summer. Karanka didn’t come into the easiest job but the amount of times his match-day decisions have thwarted the side has proved costly, and so a change still looks necessary.