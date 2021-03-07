Speaking to BBC Radio Tees after Middlesbrough’s defeat at Swansea City, manager Neil Warnock revealed that referee Gavin Ward gave the Boro boss permission to meet with him.

The referee was the main talking point of the afternoon, with Ward being central to two controversial decisions that went the way of Swansea and against Middlesbrough.

Middlesbrough thought they had scored a perfectly good equaliser after Andre Ayew’s opener, with Marc Bola’s long range strike, only for the referee to blow the whistle for a foul by Yannick Bolasie in the build-up.

Swansea were given a penalty in the 97th minute, just minutes after Sam Morsy had levelled things up for Boro. George Saville had been adjudged to have fouled Jake Bidwell, but the referee gave the spot-kick having given a corner for the tackle seconds earlier.

Speaking to BBC Radio Tees, Warnock revealed that he was allowed to have a meeting with Gavin Ward after the full-time whistle.

“I’ve been to see him after the game because I had to ask what his interpretation was,” he said.

“I asked permission and he saw me, in fairness to him.

“For the foul he said he thought their defender got the ball and was fouled by Yannick.

“He’s totally got it wrong. He said if he’s made a mistake he’ll hold his hand up so I’ll get an apology which won’t help me one little bit.”

He went on to discuss what the referee said to him about the controversial last minute penalty decision.

“He said he gave a corner but then when he stood still and thought about it he didn’t think he (Saville) got the ball. I don’t understand it.”

The Middlesbrough manager was certainly aggrieved by the two major decisions and it leaves the club in ninth position and now seven points outside of the top six, which is ultimately their goal come the end of the season.

They take on Michael O’Neill’s Stoke City side at the Riverside on Saturday, where they will be hoping to get back to winning ways in the hope of keeping pace with their fellow play-off hopefuls.