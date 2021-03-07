Speaking as a pundit on Sky Sports, Derby County centre-back Curtis Davies had his say on Middlesbrough’s controversial disallowed goal at Swansea City.

The game ultimately ended 2-1 with Middlesbrough having equalised in the 91st minute through Sam Morsy after Andre Ayew’s opener. But Swansea were given a penalty in the 97th minute after George Saville had been adjudged to have fouled Jake Bidwell, to which Ayew scored his second of the afternoon.

But prior to Morsy’s equaliser, Middlesbrough thought they had got on level terms through Marc Bola’s wonder strike. But it was ruled out by referee Gavin Ward for a foul by Yannick Bolasie in the build-up. However, replays showed the Everton loanee got a toe onto the ball and the goal should have stood.

Speaking in the studio after the game Derby County defender Curtis Davies couldn’t believe that the decision had gone against Neil Warnock’s side.

“I think it’s a bad decision,” he said.

“I feel so frustrated for him.

“But I can’t believe he’s given that. Bolasie clearly wins the ball.

“We said at the time Warnock would be sick watching that. The more I watch it the more I get frustrated and I’m not connected to Middlesbrough.”

Davies went on to say that Warnock’s ultimate goal will be to get Boro into the top six and believes the decisions on the day could have effected their chances.

“He wants to get them in the play-offs. He’s not satisfied with just saying he’s got another year, he wants to get into the play-offs.

“Even though it would have only been a point in the end, that would have been a big point towards getting in that top six at the end of the season.”

The 35-year-old is correct in thinking that the controversial disallowed goal could be detrimental to Middlesbrough’s season. A win would have taken them to within four points of the play-offs or the draw would have taken them to within six.

Middlesbrough performed well in the second-half and were unlucky to come away with nothing from the Liberty Stadium. They will be hoping to get some points on the board and keep pace with their fellow play-off chasers when they take on Stoke City at home on Saturday.