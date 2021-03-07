57-year-old Tony Mowbray has been in football management long enough to know that it is a result-driven business.

Fail to deliver those results and one loss could see your head on the block – another bad result the axe falling.

Yesterday Mowbray arrested that axe – for a moment – with Blackburn’s first win in seven games.

Blackburn under Mowbray – a stumbling side at times

Mowbray has been at the helm of the Ewood Park outfit since late-February 2017.

That spell has seen him take control of 207 Rovers games, compiling a W86 D52 L69 record since taking charge.

Yesterday’s good 2-0 win away at Millwall was their first win in seven games – a streak that included five losses.

Runs of form such as that are often picked up on by the powers-that-be at a football club and are noted down.

Blackburn are currently in a mid-table 15th position in the Sky Bet Championship standings – a healthy 11 points clear of the drop zone.

Results matter – Mowbray must know that

When results falter, managers will have an inkling that their job is on the line.

Being in the game as long as he has been, Tony Mowbray will know this. The thing is, he’s a battler and a grafter and he knows how to get results.

That isn’t enough to keep the wolves at bay though – football is a business and businessmen often make the big decisions.

It is something that some fans have been picking up on across social media and it is something that fans have been asking about.

Mowbray longer-term at Blackburn than this term – questions

With some noise doing the rounds, it was enough to force this Blackburn Rovers fan to ask the following of Sun reporter Alan Nixon:

@reluctantnicko is this story about Rovers might replace Mowbray with an foriegn manager in paper today? — Passionate For everything BRFC (@BRFCfan4life) March 7, 2021

Nixon is busy on Twitter and answered the above with the following quoted retweet:

Hear they go foreign IF they change https://t.co/e2Y5TElIHq — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) March 7, 2021

As Nixon points out, should Blackburn feel as if a change is needed, they will move away from the domestic market and instead target the foreign market for their next boss.

