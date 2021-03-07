Rangers first-team coach Michael Beale has said Sunderland loan man Jordan Jones has played a part in their Scottish Premiership triumph.

You are part of this Jordan 👏🏻 — Michael Beale (@MichaelBeale) March 6, 2021

The Gers’ coach tweeted the out-on-loan winger saying “You are part of this Jordan” with Steven Gerrard’s side securing the title this afternoon.

Jones, who is 25 years old, has fallen down the pecking order at Ibrox was given the green light to leave in the January transfer window. Sunderland managed to lure him to the Stadium of Light and he has since impressed with Lee Johnson’s men.

Jones only joined Rangers in 2019 from Kilmarnock but played just 14 games in the whole of the last campaign and only played four times in all competitions this term before heading for the exit door.

However, their coach Beale believes he still played a part in their first title win since 2011.

He started his career at Middlesbrough and had loan spells at Cambridge United and Hartlepool before moving up to Scotland.

The Northern Ireland international then caught the eye at Kilmarnock and earned a move to Rangers after scoring 11 goals in 118 games.

His sights on now firmly set on helping Sunderland gain promotion back to the Championship and he has slotted in nicely since his winter switch. The Black Cats beat Rochdale 2-0 yesterday with goals from Dion Sanderson and Charlie Wyke.

They are next in action on Tuesday against Portsmouth away.