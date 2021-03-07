Former Football League man Jordan Mutch scored his first A-League goal for Western Sydney Wanderers yesterday.

The midfielder scored the winner as his new side beat Western United.

Mutch, who is 29 years old, made the move to Australia in January on a six-month deal having had spells in South Korea at Gyeongnam and Norway at Aalesund over recent years.

He is now back playing regular football and appears to be enjoying life down under.

Read: Ex-Huddersfield Town, Birmingham City and Blackpool boss appointed manager of Sudan Premier League side

Mutch started his career at Birmingham City and went on to make 36 appearances for their first-team as a youngster after rising up through their youth ranks, as well as having loan spells away with the likes of Hereford and Doncaster Rovers.

Cardiff City came calling in 2012 and he scored seven goals in 60 games for the Bluebirds, helping them gain promotion to the Premier League in his first year at the club.

The ex-England international moved on to QPR for half a season with the London club in the top flight during the 2014/15 campaign before Crystal Palace signed him in the January.

Read: Huddersfield Town and Bristol City eye Sunderland man

Mutch spent four years on the books at Selhurst Park and also had loan spells away at Reading and Vancouver Whitecaps before moving on in 2018.

His career has since taken him all over but he is now playing his football in Australia with Western Sydney Wanderers.