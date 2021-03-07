Sheffield Wednesday suffered their sixth-straight Championship defeat at Reading yesterday, in a day that cast a somewhat dawning realisation over fans.

For some reason, yesterday’s defeat felt ‘different’. Those were the words of Sheffield Wednesday fans who watched their team record an 18th Championship defeat of the season, in what was Darren Moore’s second game in charge.

The Owls remain in 23rd-place with a seven-point gap to Birmingham City in 21st. Now it seems an acceptance towards relegation is starting to beset Sheffield Wednesday supporters, and who can blame them – the current playing squad don’t show any of the signs you’d want to see from a team fighting relegation, and that stems from the sheer amount of controversy that’s beset the club this season.

Owner Dejphon Chansiri has put them through the ringer this season with his antics – and continually delayed wages – causing so much off-field controversy and debate that it’s literally brought the club to its knees. But that said, the vast majority seem to be in agreement that the summer ahead needs to see a mass exodus of the bulk of this side.

Sheffield Wednesday find themselves in a position all too familiar with clubs vying for promotion into the Premier League. An amalgamation of poor recruitment and lack of strategy has left Moore with a wad of over-paid and uninterested players and they need to be the first out of the door this summer.

The recruitment team in place at Hillsborough has taken a hammering in the last few seasons. But it’s important to note that the current recruitment team in David Downes (Head of Recruitment) and Dean Hughes (recruitment analyst) were brought in by Steve Bruce in the summer of 2019.

Since then, they’ve brought in on permanent deals all of Massimo Luongo, Kadeem Harris, Paul Jones, Julian Borner, Moses Odubajo, Osaze Urhoghide, and this season Callum Paterson, Josh Windass, Chey Dunkley, Elias Kachunga, Sam Hutchinson, Korede Adedoyin, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Andre Green.

At a push, maybe half of those signings have been worthwhile – the bulk of Sheffield Wednesday’s poor recruitment was made in the years before. Names like but not limited to; Jordan Rhodes, Joel Pelupessy, Adam Reach and Tom Lees, who’ve all come under the spotlight to different extents this season and are coincidentally some of the club’s highest-earners.

The big-earners at the club are the ones who’ve been at the heart of the downfall and so part of the blame should lie with the club’s recruitment set-up prior to 2019. But that doesn’t mean that Dejphon Chansiri, Amadeu Paixao and their current recruitment staff can’t be held accountable for some of the names they’ve brought in – this season especially.

Things have got progressively worse for the club and they’ll continue to do so. But one step that Sheffield Wednesday could take to try and improve that recruitment is to bring about a more analytic, number-driven recruitment strategy. Liverpool pioneered that, but in the Football League we’ve a good example in Sunderland who are trying to follow that trend.

Their new owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus was only installed last month, yet he’s already got to work on restructuring the future of the club by placing two job openings at the club – a head of data analysis and a lead data scientist. That’s something that Chansiri could consider in the summer, and something that would definitely improve on Wednesday’s current two-man team dedicated solely to player recruitment.

With all that being said, Chansiri still needs to leave that side of operations to the ones that are in charge of it. The club for all the hardship they’ve endured this season have a golden opportunity in the summer to completely wipe the slate clean, and start afresh. But first they’ve got a relegation battle to fight.