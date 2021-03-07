Birmingham City is a club in turmoil. Aitor Karanka is the man at the wheel. It is safe to say many fans don’t want him there.

The 47-year-old Spaniard has been at the helm since late-July 2020 and has overseen 37 games as Blues boss.

The precarious position that Birmingham are in caused a worried Karanka to speak out after Rotherham had another game postponed due to Covid-19.

Struggling Blues and a worried Karanka

Birmingham City are safe in the Sky Bet Championship table – for the moment. They sit in the last safe spot on 35 points.

That total is only three points ahead of Rotherham United who have a much better goal difference than Karanka’s outfit.

That precarious position alone is not only worrying for Blues fans but it must have Karanka and his side feeling the heat and looking over their shoulders.

Karanka comments on Rotherham postponements

In an article from Birmingham Live’s Brian Dick (link above), Karanka calls on the EFL to investigate the postponements Rotherham have suffered as they follow the Covid-19 protocols.

The Birmingham City boss is worried about the games the Millers have in hand and the timing of when the games will be played.

Quoted by Dick, Karanka said: “This is another thing that is curious, those three games in hand, the second time I think they have postponed games for the covid situation,” going on to add, “They are going to play the games maybe when the other teams know their positions and it isn’t going to be the same.”

In calling for the EFL to put their foot down, Karanka is adamant that the organising body must step in and investigate.

On this the Blues boss is very clear adding: “It is something the EFL need to check because I don’t think it is normal, it is unfair.”

Next up for a struggling Birmingham City outfit is a home game against Bristol City next Saturday. Rotherham have a game the same day against Coventry City.

Should results conspire against them, Karanka and Birmingham City could find themselves in the relegation places by 5 pm next Saturday.

Is Aitor Karanka right to demand an EFL investigation about Rotherham's Covid postponements?