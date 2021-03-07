Middlesbrough’s 2-1 defeat at Swansea City certainly left a bitter taste in supporters mouths after a couple of decisions went against them.

A goal by defender Marc Bola had been chalked off for a foul in the build up and a Swansea penalty was given in the 97th minute after the referee Gavin Ward had initially awarded Steve Cooper’s side a corner before changing his mind.

Two goals from Swansea’s Andre Ayew proved to be the difference, with both strikes coming either side of Sam Morsy’s 91st minute equaliser.

Upon the announcement of the team sheet prior to the game it was certainly a surprise to see one name omitted from the match day squad – that of striker Britt Assombalonga.

After the game, manager Neil Warnock was asked by Teesside Live about the Democratic of Republic of Congo’s absence, claiming it was down to lack of fitness.

“Britt wasn’t up to scratch on Friday [in training] so I said we’ll go with what we’ve got,” said the Boro boss.

Instead, Yannick Bolasie and Duncan Watmore lead the line on Saturday afternoon. But the latter was substituted at half-time, with summer signing Chuba Akpom coming on to replace the former Sunderland man.

“A bit like Duncan, [Assombalonga was] just not quite there.

“That’s why I thought I’d be careful with Duncan. I asked the doc to have a good look at him,” said Warnock.

“He just wasn’t at the races, he didn’t look healthy. I just thought we’d change it at half-time.”

Another substitute that may have come unexpectedly was Djed Spence being taken off for January arrival Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, particularly when Spence was brought on in the first-half for the injured Anfernee Dijksteel.

Warnock was asked why he had taken off the right wing-back after he was brought on just under an hour earlier.

“I told Djed I might have to bring him off even though he was sub,” he explained.

“I had to get Mendez [sic] on, it wasn’t anything to do with Djed.”

It is not known whether Assombalonga and Watmore will be fit enough for Middlesbrough’s next game, as they take on Stoke City next weekend at the Riverside.