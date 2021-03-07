Middlesbrough’s defeat at Swansea City on Saturday afternoon was marred by controversy with Boro fans believing not one but two key decisions went unfairly against them.

Andre Ayew opened the scoring for the hosts, lashing in a half volley after a joint-mistake from Jonny Howson and Anfernee Dijksteel.

Boro thought they had grabbed an equaliser early in the second-half as left-back Marc Bola smashed in a tremendous strike past Freddie Woodman in the Swansea goal. But the referee pulled it back for a foul by Yannick Bolasie in the build up, however, replays showed the Democratic Republic of Congo international clearly won the ball.

Sam Morsy looked to have snatched a point for Neil Warnock’s side in the 91st minute with a clean half volley of his own.

But the referee wasn’t finished there, giving Swansea a penalty in the 97th minute, changing his mind after initially giving a corner. Replays proved to be inconclusive with spectators split on whether Boro’s George Saville got a clear contact on the ball or if he took out the Swans attacker.

The controversy sparked a big reaction online, with comedian and life-long Middlesbrough fan Bob Mortimer labelling it ‘one of the worst refereeing decisions I have ever seen’ to which Match of the Day host and former-Barcelona and England striker Gary Lineker replied with ‘shocker’.

Shocker. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) March 6, 2021

The result could be detrimental to Middlesbrough’s play-off chances, as they remain in ninth position with 11 games left to play. They are currently seven points off the top-six, whereas Swansea bridged the gap between them and the top-two.