Sheffield Wednesday fell to a 3-0 defeat at Reading in the Championship yesterday, in Darren Moore’s second game in charge of the Owls.

Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday side could’ve been in line for a point yesterday, or even three. But Julian Borner’s red card in the first-half changed the course of the game and Reading would go on to claim the 3-0 win.

Goals from Michael Olise, Andre Yiadom and former Wednesday striker Lucas Joao dealt the Owls their sixth-straight defeat in the Championship – they remain in 23rd-place of the table and seven points from safety.

Of all the previous six defeats though, this one seemed to confirm Sheffield Wednesday’s inevitable relegation more than the others. The players looked uninterested and the fans have become likewise after this season.

But talkSPORT correspondent and Sheffield Wednesday reporter Alan Biggs has commented on the matter, and he’s called for the club to make clear their intentions to back Moore whatever the outcome of this season.

The lack of strategy & any continuity is why I think, for better or worse this season, #SWFC need to be clear they are backing Darren Moore to lead a squad overhaul. And not get dragged into any more, increasingly pointless, “change the manager” debates. — Alan Biggs (@AlanBiggs1) March 7, 2021

In Moore, Sheffield Wednesday fans finally have a manager that they can have faith in. The likes of Garry Monk and Tony Pulis were underwhelming appointments but owner Dejphon Chansiri has done a credit to himself by bringing in the former Doncaster Rovers boss.

No matter who the manager is, the task at Sheffield Wednesday is a mass rebuilding one. There needs to be a complete overhaul of the squad this summer and Moore will know that – the question is whether Chansiri knows that.

If he does, then he’ll give Moore time. It remains unlikely that Moore will face the axe should Wednesday be relegated, but Chansiri has proved rash in his decision-making this season and so nothing would come as a surprise to fans.

As Biggs explains, Chansiri needs to publicly state his backing and future intentions with Moore as to give the players and fans a slight hope of a better, more sustained and less controversial future.