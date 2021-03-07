Derby County lost 1-0 at Coventry City in the Championship yesterday.

It proved to be Derby County’s second defeat of the week after their 4-0 drubbing at Cardiff City in midweek.

Yesterday’s game was huge in terms of the Championship relegation fight with Coventry’s win pulling them level on points with Derby County on 38.

The Rams now sit in 19th-place of the table and ahead of Coventry on goal difference, with the gap to the bottom three standing at six points.

READ: Brighton join West Ham in race for Championship star

It was an all round disappointment for Derby yesterday, but Max Bird’s performance seemed to split opinion – some fans said he was the best player on the pitch whilst other seem to think he’s over-rated.

Bird, 20, has now featured 24 times in the Championship this season, proving a useful player under both Phillip Cocu and now Rooney.

See what these Derby County fans had to say on Twitter about Bird’s performance yesterday: