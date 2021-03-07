Derby County lost 1-0 at Coventry City in the Championship yesterday.

It proved to be Derby County’s second defeat of the week after their 4-0 drubbing at Cardiff City in midweek.

Yesterday’s game was huge in terms of the Championship relegation fight with Coventry’s win pulling them level on points with Derby County on 38.

The Rams now sit in 19th-place of the table and ahead of Coventry on goal difference, with the gap to the bottom three standing at six points.

It was an all round disappointment for Derby yesterday, but Max Bird’s performance seemed to split opinion – some fans said he was the best player on the pitch whilst other seem to think he’s over-rated.

Bird, 20, has now featured 24 times in the Championship this season, proving a useful player under both Phillip Cocu and now Rooney.

See what these Derby County fans had to say on Twitter about Bird’s performance yesterday:

Rooney’s obsession with Max Bird worries me, he’s neither one thing nor the other, he’s not the answer, got to be worth trying Knight in there. — Tim Dorrington (@Dorro_) March 7, 2021

I don't like picking on individual players when the whole team are poor but I'm just actually sick and tired of watching the team try and play through the Max Bird treacle. I won't be paying my tenner for the Barnsley game if he's in the side again #dcfcfans — Derby Dazzler (@Derby_Dazzler) March 6, 2021

Not a very good performance. Things have improved under Wayne Rooney, but the past two games have been terrible and it's a shame to see Max Bird, Jason Knight and Louie Sibley all struggling. #dcfcfans #dcfc — Tom Thorogood (@TomThorogood17) March 6, 2021

MAX BIRD ISNT GOOD ENOUGH HES NOT GONNA BE THE NEXT WILL HUGHES OR HENDRICK STOP PLAYING HIM — HORSLEY (@robbiehorsley) March 6, 2021

Can someone please tell me what Max Bird brings to the side?? — Warzzy-Paul Warrington (@Warzzy2) March 6, 2021

Max Bird our best player again today, but not according to Twitter. Seems to have developed some sort of agenda against him. 🤷‍♂️ — Jack Orton (@TheJackOrton96) March 6, 2021

Nice to see Max Bird getting stuck in more, been Derby's best player so far. — Darren⚽️🐏🐏 (@DCRAM73) March 6, 2021

Max Bird standout in this first half. #dcfcfans — Joe 🐏 (@joedcfcsmith15) March 6, 2021