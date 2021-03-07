Lincoln City’s Max Melbourne is open to staying at Walsall beyond this season, as per a report by the Express and Star.

The left-back joined the Saddlers on loan in January and is enjoying his time so far with the League Two outfit.

Melbourne, who is 22 years old, has made six appearances in all competitions for Brian Dutton’s side.

He is still under contract at parent club Lincoln for another year but admits he would entertain the idea of a return to Walsall.

Melbourne has said: “At the moment I’m still contracted as a Lincoln player and I’m not too sure what is going on with things at the moment. It’s something that I would definitely be open to but I’m just looking forward to playing as many games as possible, whether that’s in a Lincoln shirt or a Walsall shirt.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here and settled in really well. Quite a few of the lads are out of contract so the club has to sit down and either sign new players or sort the contracts out.”

Melbourne is a product of the West Bromwich Albion academy and rose up through the youth ranks at the Hawthorns.

However, he never made a senior appearance for the Midlands club and was shipped out on loan to Ross County, Partick Thistle and Lincoln before the Imps signed him for good in January 2020.

He made 16 appearances for the Imps earlier this season but they gave him the green light to leave this winter.