Cardiff City loanee Gavin Whyte was the hero for Hull City yesterday with two goals against Bristol Rovers.

The Tigers beat Joey Barton’s side to go back to the top of the League One table.

Whyte, who is 25 years old, joined the East Yorkshire outfit on a loan deal until the end of the season in January and has chipped in with three goals in his nine appearances so far.

The winger gives Hull more options and depth on the wing and is looking to help them get back to the Championship.

It could be the case that Grant McCann’s side may try and lure him to the KCOM Stadium on a permanent basis this summer, especially if they do get promoted.

Whyte was asked whether he plans to make the move to Hull for good, as per BBC Radio Humberside Sport. He said: “To be fair, I haven’t really thought about (a move) permanently. I want to continue doing what I’m doing now and concentrate on the football side of things, to be honest.”

“I haven’t really thought too far ahead I just want to concentrate on the now.”

Whyte moved to the Football League to join Oxford United from Crusaders in 2018 and spent one year with the U’s in League One before earning a switch to Cardiff.

He has since made 37 appearances for the Bluebirds but was allowed to leave this winter to get more game time.

