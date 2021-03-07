Sunderland claimed a 2-0 win over Rochdale in League One yesterday, keeping Lee Johnson’s side in 4th-place of the League One table.

Sunderland’s win at home to the League One strugglers yesterday was their fifth in six Championship outings, and one that keeps the pace on the automatic promotion spots.

Lincoln City beat Crewe but Peterborough United lost at Burton Albion, meaning that Sunderland remain three points behind Lincoln in 3rd but now just five behind Posh in 2nd.

There were a number of keen performances in the Sunderland side yesterday – Dion Sanderson who grabbed his first goal for the club, Charlie Wyke who scored his 20th League One goal of the season, and Max Power.

The 27-year-old made his 28th League One appearance of the season. It’s his third campaign at the Stadium of Light and this season, particularly after Johnson’s arrival, Power has become an integral member of the side.

Max Power is a top captain for #SAFC, very vocal and a natural leader. Becoming a key part of the team under LJ — Luke (@TheSafcAnalyst) March 6, 2021

His calming and commanding presence in the middle of the park has allowed Sunderland to flourish further up the pitch and prove more solid at the back.

In the win over Rochdale yesterday, he and Jordan Jones almost came to blows on the pitch in what could’ve looked bad on the two, but was instead received as an act of passion.

Power going absolutely divvy at Jones as they walk in for HT, lovely bit of fight from the captain #safc — Jordan Gowling (@JordanGowling29) March 6, 2021

Power has become an unlikely pioneer of the Johnson revolution at Sunderland. The club now have genuine play-off hopes after a resurgent run of form in 2021, with 14 games of the season left to seal their fate.

A top two finish will no doubt be on Johnson’s mind, and what an achievement it’d be in his first half-season at the club.