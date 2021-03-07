Luton Town fell to a 3-0 defeat at league leaders Norwich City in the Championship yesterday.

Nathan Jones took his Luton Town side over to East Anglia, to face a rampant Norwich City side who’ve led the Championship table for the most part of this season.

The game panned out as expected – Norwich scored twice in the first-half through Teemu Pukki and through Todd Cantwell in the second to secure the three points.

But Luton gave a spirited performance. It doesn’t get any harder than Norwich City away in this season’s Championship, but Luton Town striker James Collins still ran into criticism.

The 30-year-old joined Luton Town ahead of the 2017/18 season and has since scored 69 goals in 170 appearances, helping the club to promotion from both League One and League Two.

This season, Collins has scored seven goals in his 30 league appearances having scored just once in 2021.

He missed some golden opportunities to get Luton on the score-sheet yesterday but failed to capitalise, and it led to some criticism of the Irishman.

But for every critic, there seemed to be two jumping to Collins’ defence – see what these Luton Town fans had to say on Twitter about Collins’ performance v Norwich City yesterday:

That’s why Collins shouldn’t start, need to take our chances — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@FlynnFN_) March 6, 2021

Thought we played alright. Gone back a few weeks in terms of quality up front 🤷‍♂️ Collins has let a poor run of form get in his head. He is better than this. Norwich are a different beast up front. #COYH — Richard Bowen (@Richbow79) March 6, 2021

I personally love James Collins, perhaps some of you should think what he’s done for us before throwing our top scorer under the bus. — Tim Owen (@TimPatriot) March 6, 2021

Goodbye Collins league one striker at best now — Ross Bolton (@RossBolton17) March 6, 2021

A lot is way over the top but some also constructive. No-one can knock his work-rate, commitment & track record. Has done wonders for us & will be fondly remembered but forwards big misses tend to be as big & costly as goalie gaffs — Kev Lennon (@kevlennon1) March 6, 2021

Wow – the negativity towards James Collins 😳 We signed him from Crawley Town to get us out of League Two. He has developed himself into a Championship & international striker who has squeezed everything he possibly can out of his own ability & again is our top scorer. #LTFC — Andy Burgess (@MegsAreBetter) March 6, 2021

Shock. Collins missed a sitter then we concede #COYH #LTFC — matt (@matt39728060) March 6, 2021

James collins has earned the right to have a poor run and not be slated for it because of what he’s done for this club.

He’s one of the reasons we’re in the championship#ltfc — Jason Jones (@Jason_Jones01) March 6, 2021