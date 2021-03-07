Luton Town fell to a 3-0 defeat at league leaders Norwich City in the Championship yesterday.

Nathan Jones took his Luton Town side over to East Anglia, to face a rampant Norwich City side who’ve led the Championship table for the most part of this season.

The game panned out as expected – Norwich scored twice in the first-half through Teemu Pukki and through Todd Cantwell in the second to secure the three points.

READ: Brighton join West Ham in race for Championship ace

But Luton gave a spirited performance. It doesn’t get any harder than Norwich City away in this season’s Championship, but Luton Town striker James Collins still ran into criticism.

The 30-year-old joined Luton Town ahead of the 2017/18 season and has since scored 69 goals in 170 appearances, helping the club to promotion from both League One and League Two.

This season, Collins has scored seven goals in his 30 league appearances having scored just once in 2021.

He missed some golden opportunities to get Luton on the score-sheet yesterday but failed to capitalise, and it led to some criticism of the Irishman.

But for every critic, there seemed to be two jumping to Collins’ defence – see what these Luton Town fans had to say on Twitter about Collins’ performance v Norwich City yesterday: