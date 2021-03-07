Neil Warnock is not a man known for hiding his true feelings. If he has something to say, he will say it.

He has proven that outspoken philosophy across his career and continued to do so after yesterday’s late, late loss to Swansea City.

His point of contention was not only the decisions that cost his team but also the ‘cult of the referee’ he thinks is building in the game.

Swansea City 2 – Middlesbrough 1

Swansea took all three points at the Liberty Stadium courtesy of Andre Ayew’s (40′, 90’+7) brace of goals. Middlesbrough’s goal was scored by Sam Morsy (90’+1).

Against a team with very real aspirations for promotion to the Premier League, Middlesbrough battled hard after Ayew’s first-half opener and deservedly scored what they must have thought was the goal that brought them a share of the points.

However, that late goal from the penalty spot by Ayew proved to be the winner. It was a winning goal that irked Boro boss Neil Warnock and he let fly in his post-match interview (below).

Warnock lets fly – takes no prisoners

To say that Boro boss Warnock wasn’t happy is an understatement; he was livid. He showed that in the following post-match interview:

"They all want to get celebrity status" Neil Warnock was not happy at all with referee Gavin Ward and the match officials after Middlesbrough's 2-1 loss to Swansea 😠 pic.twitter.com/lfZG41CpsN — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 6, 2021

When asked about what decisions upset him, Warnock responded with, “where do you want to start?”

He then proceeded to go through a list of incidents that aggrieved him starting with an early foul on right-back Afernee Dijksteel and continuing up to the penalty award that stripped his side of a share of the points.

His vitriol is specially reserved for the match officials where Warnock said of them: “They stick up for each other.”

He went on to say that the efforts of his side came to nothing and said that the Teessiders had, “been let down by a team in black.”

Warnock’s words are sure to bring some manner of a formal response from the football authorities and the irascible boss could be in for a fine at least.

