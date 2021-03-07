Barnsley are catching the eye in the Championship as they stepped into the Play-Offs yesterday.

The Tykes beat Birmingham City 1-0 at Oakwell thanks to a fierce strike by Orlando City loanee Daryl Dike early in the second-half.

Valerien Ismael’s side have won seven games in a row and are dreaming of a place in the Premier League next season.

Their result yesterday earned the plaudits from Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards, who sent the following message to the Tykes’ official Twitter account.

Fantastic!! — Micah Richards (@MicahRichards) March 6, 2021

Richards has become a popular pundit on Sky this season having made the step into the media following spells in his playing career at Manchester City, Fiorentina and Aston Villa.

Read: Orlando City expecting Barnsley loan man back this summer

Barnsley are the team in the Championship who sides do not want to play at the moment. They only just survived last season under Gerhard Struber but are looking tough to stop now under Ismael.

Their boss spoke after the win against Birmingham yesterday, as per the Yorkshire Post: “It was something unbelievable. In my career, in 29 years in football it was an unbelievable strike and an unbelievable feeling for Dike and for the guys. Congratulations to the guys for a big win.”

Read: Player released by Barnsley finds new club

Next up for Barnsley is another home fixture against Derby County in midweek as they set their sights on making it eight wins in a row. They then travel to promotion rivals Bournemouth next weekend in what will be a big test for them and their run of form.

Will Barnsley make it eight against Derby?