Sheffield Wednesday’s season continued to lurch yesterday when they were soundly beaten 3-0 by Reading.

It was a defeat that left them next-to-bottom with just Wycombe Wanderers below them.

Above them is safety; it is safety that is seven points away.

Joao – former Owl to Reading hotshot

Joao was at Wednesday for four years, signing in July 2015 from Portuguese side Nacional and leaving for Reading in August 2019.

He’s really hit the straps this season. Ahead of yesterday’s game, he had 17 goals in the 2020/21 Championship season.

He added another to his tally in yesterday’s big win against his former club. It was a simple, side-footed finish but, as the cliché goes, they all count.

Wednesday fans comment on the feared inevitable

READ: ‘Don’t worry, Wednesday will assist’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans comment as date with former player approaches

Owls fans had already feared the inevitable, that Joao would score. On that front, their fears were proven correct.

Despite it confirming many of their pre-match apprehensions, plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans were quick to comment after former Owl Joao scored against them in a 3-0 defeat.

Here is a selection of their comments:

Knew should've stuck a grand on Joao to score #Swfc every game we play a former player they score against us — Lee Dobbs (@leemarlin87) March 6, 2021

Well , well , well who,d have thought ……. Joao is 😫😫#swfc — stoneface (@DaveStoneface) March 6, 2021

The difference between Patterson and Joao is scary 😧 #swfc — Big H 🦉 (@RoofflexHowie) March 6, 2021

Only Jos Lukuhay realised what a talent Joao was and even he didn’t select him as much as he should’ve #swfc — Shane Eales (@ShaneEales1) March 6, 2021

And now Lucas Joao scores against SWFC. So, both Sheffield clubs concede goals against ex-players following synchronised penalties. What next? I need coffee. 😮🤪 — Liz Byrnes (@LizByrnes14) March 6, 2021

Lads it’s 1-1 joao scored mate GAME ONNNNNN https://t.co/ZihBVZGyaB — Adam 🦉 (@AdamSWFC_) March 6, 2021

Joao’s 21 goal of season…our whole team had scored 24 🤣🤣🤣 #SWFC — James Kelly (@vizh_21) March 6, 2021

Will Sheffield Wednesday survive the drop or are they doomed for League One?