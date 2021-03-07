Sheffield Wednesday’s season continued to lurch yesterday when they were soundly beaten 3-0 by Reading.

It was a defeat that left them next-to-bottom with just Wycombe Wanderers below them.

Above them is safety; it is safety that is seven points away.

Joao – former Owl to Reading hotshot

Joao was at Wednesday for four years, signing in July 2015 from Portuguese side Nacional and leaving for Reading in August 2019.

He’s really hit the straps this season. Ahead of yesterday’s game, he had 17 goals in the 2020/21 Championship season.

He added another to his tally in yesterday’s big win against his former club. It was a simple, side-footed finish but, as the cliché goes, they all count.

Wednesday fans comment on the feared inevitable

Owls fans had already feared the inevitable, that Joao would score. On that front, their fears were proven correct.

Despite it confirming many of their pre-match apprehensions, plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans were quick to comment after former Owl Joao scored against them in a 3-0 defeat.

Here is a selection of their comments:

