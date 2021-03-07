Former Football League boss Lee Clark is back in management in Sudan.

He has been appointed the new manager of Sudanese top flight side El Merreikh.

Clark, who is 48 years old, last managed in non-league at Blyth Spartans but parted company with the National League North side in March last year.

He joined Newcastle Blue Star in July as director of football but has now stepped back into management abroad.

Read: Huddersfield Town and Bristol City eye Sunderland man

Clark started out in the dugout at Huddersfield Town and spent four years with the Yorkshire club in League One before Birmingham City lured him to the Championship in 2012.

He dramatically kept the Blues in the second tier during his second season in the Midlands with a 2-2 draw away at Bolton Wanderers enough to avoid relegation to League One.

Clark then moved on to Blackpool but won just three games in 33 with the Tangerines and subsequently resigned from his position at Bloomfield Road as they were relegated.

Read: Nottingham Forest to hold talks with striker over new deal this summer

He has since had spells at Kilmarnock and Bury, as well as Blyth, and will be looking forward to a new chapter in his career in Sudan.

El Merreikh have won their Premier League 21 times and are one of the most successful clubs in Africa. They play at the El Merreikh Stadium which has a capacity of 43,000.