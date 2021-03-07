Charlton Athletic missed a golden opportunity to beat Oxford United with Jack Stevens saving Ronnie Schwartz’s last minute penalty.

The game looked like it was heading into a 0-0 draw only for the Addicks to be awarded with a spot kick at the death.

Step forward Schwartz, who has scored once for Lee Bowyer’s side since making the move from Denmark in January, but his effort from 12 yards was saved well by the Oxford stopper.

Charlton will be disappointed as they missed out on back-to-backs after beating Wigan Athletic in midweek.

However, the Addicks shouldn’t be too disheartened and are still in a decent position in the league table to make a push for the top six between now and the end of the campaign.

Their owner, Thomas Sandgaard, tweeted the following message to their fans last night.

Good effort today. So close #cafc — Thomas Sandgaard (@SandgaardThomas) March 6, 2021

It appears for now Sandgaard is backing Bowyer despite their stuttering run of form. If they don’t up up this year, you get the impression this summer could bring about wholesale changes at the Valley in terms of players coming in and out.

They need to strengthen their ranks and the removal of the salary cap in League One is a boost to what they can do with their recruitment.

Charlton are next in action on Tuesday at home to Northampton Town and are currently four points off the top six.

